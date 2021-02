ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to a small plane crashing at the south runway of St. Marys airport Monday morning.

According to dispatch, at least one of the three passengers was taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

St. Marys emergency crews have cleaned up the area and returned to their stations as of this writing.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we continue to confirm more information.