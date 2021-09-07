Crews called to motorcycle crash off of I-99 in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were on the scene after a motorcycle and car collided on Frankstown Road in Altoona.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. after a motorcycle and car collided on Frankstown Road at Fairway Drive and the I-99 ramp.

Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The area of Frankstown Road at the I-99 ramp has been cleared and traffic can resume as normal.

