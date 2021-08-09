Crews called to factory fire in Hollidaysburg

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a fire at a local cabinet factory Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Fine-Line Cabinets, Inc. in Frankstown Township around 12:30 p.m. Officials reported that the fire was caused by a machine that sparked a larger fire from the sawdust and was contained to the vents.

“One of the machines caught a small fire and the sawdust sparked a larger fire in the ventilation tubes. In total less than $5,000 of damage and no damage to the building,” said the Fire Chief of Geeseytown, Dennis Estep

The flames were quickly handled and put out within the hour.

The building also caught fire more than five years ago. It was destroyed by a fire in April of 2016 where more than 50 responders arrived on the scene to help.





There has been no report of injuries and Fine-Line will be back to being fully operational Tuesday. Gesseytown, Holidaysburg, Roaring Springs, Allegheny township, East Freedom and Williamsburg all responded to the call.