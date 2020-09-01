Crews called to early morning fatal crash in Everett

EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash off of Rt. 30. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. along Nycum Road along Lincoln Highway in Bedford County.

We’re told by emergency dispatch that multiple fire crews were called to the scene as a car went off the road– and caught fire. The charred vehicle went over the guardrail and down an embankment on the side of the road.

We have not been able to confirm how many people were in the car at the time. Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene investigating. The road where the crash occurred was temporarily closed down but has since reopened.

Stick with WTAJ as we contine to work to update this story.

