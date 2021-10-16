Crews called to church fire, roads closed in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews were called to a church fire at 37 North Spring Street in Everett and some roads are currently blocked off as they battle the fire.

Neighbors that spoke to in the area say that they saw smoke around noon. The pastor of the church entered through the back and saw flames.

Center Street, East and West 1st Street, parts of North Spring Street and parts of Foundry Street are blocked off.

So far, Everett Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department and Saxton Fire Department are the crews that responded

At this time no injuries have been reported. Details are limited. We have a crew at the scene.

