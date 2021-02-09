Crews called to 2nd alarm fire in Cambria County

WEST TAYLOR TWP., CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire in Cambria County Tuesday afternoon.

The crews were called out around 12:19 p.m. to the 200 block of Iron Street, according to the Cambria County Dispatch Supervisor. Crews are currently still on the scene battling the blaze.

The fire, that took 45 minutes to get under control, is believed to have started on the first floor.

One woman was taken to the Conemaugh Hospital for injuries.

We have a reporter at the scene. Stick with WTAJ for more information as it becomes available.