BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called into action after a house fire was reported in Blair County Tuesday morning only for a second house fire to begin on the same road.

Crews were dispatched to 14923 S. Eagle Valley Road in Northwood, Snyder Township, just north of Tyrone.

Not long after, another fire was reported less than half a mile down the road from the first fire.

Details are limited at this time. It’s unclear if anyone was in either home when the fires started.

