Crews called after sinkhole opens on Somerset County road

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT, with a volunteer fire department, is currently working on a sinkhole that opened on a road through Somerset County.

Somerset County Emergency Services asks drivers to use caution in the area of 2713 Garrett Shortcut Road in Garrett, Pa. Both PennDOT and the Garrett Valley Volunteer Fire Company are working on a solution to fix the sinkhole.

It’s reported that signs have been put in place and you’re asked to slow down when going through the area until the issue is fixed.