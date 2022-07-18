BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters battled a blaze in Tyrone where multiple buildings were involved.

The fire was reported at a two unit apartment at 1314 Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Neptune Volunteer Fire Company Chief Allen Walls said everyone got out of the building before crews arrived. Two people also reportedly escaped out of the back 2nd floor window.

Fire destroys apartment building in Tyrone along Pennsylvania Avenue on 7-18-22.

Fire destroys apartment building in Tyrone along Pennsylvania Avenue on 7-18-22.

Fire destroys apartment building in Tyrone along Pennsylvania Avenue on 7-18-22.

Fire destroys apartment building in Tyrone along Pennsylvania Avenue on 7-18-22.

Fire destroys apartment building in Tyrone along Pennsylvania Avenue on 7-18-22.

The building received heavy damage as the roof collapsed while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. The blaze also spread to a neighboring home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We have a crew on scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.