EMPORIUM, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are battling a structure fire at a manufacturing plant in Emporium.

Crews were called out shortly after 2 p.m. to Emporium Forging in the 200-block of East Second Street for reports of flames.

Crews say the flames are in the roof of the building and that the fire is contained.

The Fire Marshall is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

