SNOW SHOE TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Centre County Dispatch, multiple crews are at the scene of a structure fire on the 800 block of Clarence Road in Show Shoe Township.

Dispatch says the fire broke out at the “Brickyard” manufacturing building on Clarence Road.

Crews on scene of the structure fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.