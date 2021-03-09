Crews battled Tuesday morning blaze in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning, leaving the home with significant damage.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Eveningtide Avenue at around 11 a.m. where they were able to put out the flames that damaged the home, as well as the exterior of the home next door. Two people were in the home when the fire began and were able to get out in time. They are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Assistant Fire Chief, Matt Detrich, said it’s still too early in the investigation to know what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.



