Crews battled fire in Clearfield County Monday night

HOUTZDALE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Monday night, spending hours putting out the blaze.

The fire happened on First Street in Houtzdale where eight firefighers arrived at the scene. It took a couple of hours, but they were able to put out the fire. The Mountain Top Fire Company took to Facebook with photos of the fire, saying they worked with Clearfield Station 23.

The structure was abadnoned and no injuries were reported in the incident.

