Crews battle two-story house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are currently responding to a house fire in Reade Township.

Several crews are on scene at 156 Market St. The fire was called in around 3 p.m. There is no word of injuries at this time.

The crews are having a hard time putting the fire out and are planning to be here for hours. There is clarification on where the fire started, but fire alarms went off on both floors of the two-story home. Market Street is blocked off at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as more information becomes available.