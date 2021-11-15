Crews battle late night house fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly a dozen crews were called to a Clearfield County house fire Sunday night, working until the early morning to put it out.

The fire broke out in a house on the 200 block of Chestnut Avenue in Rush Township. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Crews arrived on scene and began to battle the blaze. They remained on scene until nearly 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials report that everyone was able to get out of the home, but there’s no word on the extent of damage to the building.

The Fire Marshal was at the scene investigating.