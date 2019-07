CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are battling a house fire in Clearfield County.

The fire was called in around 7:15 p.m. in the 400-block of Main Street in Bradford Township. There are reports that the fire is fully-involved.

Multiple fire crews are on scene. There is no word yet on whether or not anyone is inside the building.

There was no one in the building at the time of the fire.