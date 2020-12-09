Crews battle house fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning that left the home as a total loss.

The fire started just after 7:30 a.m. along Maple Leaf Road in New Paris. Crews are continuing to manage the hot spots as of this writing.

The homeowner said that his son lives in the home but thankfully was not there this morning. He thinks there may have been a couple of cats inside.

The home is a total loss. Stick with WTAJ as we continue to gather more information.

