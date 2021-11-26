Crews battle Friday night house fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews responded to a two-story house fire in the Borough Friday night.

The fire broke out on the 400 block of East 11th Street in Clearfield around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Firefighters were able to get to the scene and work on the building.

Details are limited at this time and there’s currently no word if anyone was home or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.