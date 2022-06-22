TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews are battling a mobile home fire in Tyrone that broke out Wednesday afternoon and the home is considered to be a total loss, according to officials.

Crews were called out at 12:30 p.m. to 160 Creekside Drive in Snyder Township, officials said. The owner was not home so the neighbor’s wife made the call to report the fire.

According to officials, one person was sent to Tyrone hospital for injuries. The mobile home is deemed to be a total loss.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Between six to eight crews are at the scene, officials said.