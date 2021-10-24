Crews battle fire at camp in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews responded to a fire at a camp in Lawerence Township earlier this morning, according to dispatch.

The call came in this morning at 10:30 and crews responded to a wooded area off of Old Erie Pike. Due to the trees in the area, bigger equipment and machinery could not assist in battling the blaze, according to a Facebook post from Houtzdale Fire Company.

No word was given to WTAJ if a cause has been determined or if the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported from the fire and no roads were blocked off as crews were battling the blaze.

Multiple crews responded to the fire.

Stick with WTAJ as we will continue to update this story when more details are released.