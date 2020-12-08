Crews battle early-morning sawmill fire in Somerset County

SALISBURY, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous crews responded to a sawmill fire early on Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the fire was first reported sometime after 5 a.m. at an old sawmill at 9015 Mason Dixon Highway in Salisbury, Somerset County.

No injuries have been reported but the structure has suffered major damage. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

THE LATEST: