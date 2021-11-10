Crews battle early morning blaze in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to a house fire early Wednesday morning in Sandy Township.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. to 1120 South Main Street in Sandy Township. Four companies arrived and reported flames engulfing the second floor of the home.

While details are limited at this time, it was confirmed that no one was in the house at the time however one firefighter was taken to the hospital for what was called a “medical emergency”

The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause.

