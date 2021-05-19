Crews battle early morning blaze in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out in Altoona early Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene on the 200 bock of 5th avenue in the city around 3:30 a.m. May 19. They are still battling the blaze as of this writing.

It has been reported that all residents of the building have been accounted for. Crew members said that it’s not known if there were any injuries yet.

