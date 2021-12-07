Crews battle early morning barn fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters and EMS were called to a Cambria County barn fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out around 1 a.m. Nov. 7 to the 700-block of Carroll Road in East Carroll Township. At least six fire companies answered the call along with two EMS teams.

Firefighters at the scene said there were no injuries and that the barn was only being used for storage at the time.

It’s currently unknown what caused the fire or what the extent of damage is.