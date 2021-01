BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews in Jefferson County battled a blaze that consumed a home in Brookville on Friday night.

Jefferson County dispatch confirmed several crews arrived on scene just after 7 o’clock Friday evening along Western Avenue. Officials say the fire spread throughout the entire house.

Emergency crews remained on scene for multiple hours to put out the flames. Other details remain limited at this time.

