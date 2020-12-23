Crews battle blaze that has engulfed a Blair County home

FRANKSTOWN TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a fully involved house fire Wednesday morning.
The fire, at 2279 Reservoir Road in Frankstown Township began before 9 a.m. The Geeseytown Community Fire Company volunteers and other crews from the area were called in, according to dispatch.
Crews remain on the scene fighting the fire. Details are limited at this time.
Stick with WTAJ as this is a developing story and we’re continuing to work on more updates.
Photo Credit: DST Drones
