FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a fire that has engulfed an abandoned hotel outside of Breezewood in Fulton County, dispatch confirmed.

The fire started Friday night off of exit 156 on Route 70. There was no report of injuries at this time, but multiple crews have been called to the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story as information becomes available.

Photos courtesy of Chris Ice-Richardson