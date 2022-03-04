INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to a municipal building in Smicksburg to find it fully engulfed in flames Wednesday night.

Crews were called around 11 p.m. March 2 and were able to get to the scene in under 10 minutes. hen arriving, they said flames were seen throughout the entire West Mahoning Township building on Chestnut Street.

Crews worked in the cold for nearly five hours as they battled against the flames with many different fuels and fluids burning in the building.

Photo: Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company

State police from the Clearfield Crime unit report that the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, however, they saw no suspicious signs that this was a criminal act.

No injuries were reported, but the building and most of the township’s equipment in there were deemed a total loss. The loss was estimated at over a million dollars and the building was reportedly insured.

Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company responded along with: