Crews battle 2-alarm fire at old Clearfield County bar & grill

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than a dozen crews from Clearfield and Jefferson counties were called to the scene of a building fire Monday afternoon at an old bar & grill.
The call came in at 12:28 p.m. for a two-story structure fire at 2489 Curwensville-Grampian Highway, the address of the old Wildwood Bar & Grill. The Curwensville Fire Chief deemed it a 2-alarm fire when they arrived at the scene.
Crews from Clearfield County and Jefferson County worked for roughly two hours to control the flames. As of 4 p.m., they’re still working to find hot spots.
The business that was there, the Wildwood Bar & Grill, was not in operation and no one was inside at the time. No injuries have been reported.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.
