Crews at scene of five-vehicle crash in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plank Road and Sierra Drive in Altoona.

The crash was reported Wednesday afternoon near Target and five vehicles were involved. Allegheny Township Police, Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Department and AMED were dispatched to the scene.

According to Allegheny Township Police, one person has been transported to UPMC Altoona. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There is currently a lane restriction in the southbound lane, according to 511PA.

This is a developing story. WTAJ will update this story as more information becomes available.