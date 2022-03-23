ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Altoona Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on 17th Street near the off-ramp to Interstate 99 South and heading towards the Logan Town Centre. Details surrounding the cause of the crash and the condition of the drivers involved remain unknown at this time.

At least three fire trucks and three ambulances arrived at the scene and drivers were told to avoid the area as all lanes were closed.