TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are responding to a dwelling fire in Tyrone this evening.

It happened at 8:58 p.m. on the 100 block of East 14th street on the second floor of a residential structure.

Tyrone, Bellwood, and Huntingdon fire companies are on scene, along with AMED.

Bellwood and Tyrone Police Departments are on scene as well.

Stick with WTAJ News for the latest information as it becomes available.