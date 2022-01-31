Crews act fast at Punxsutawney apartment building fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews acted fast after getting a call for a fire at a three-story seven-unit apartment building over the weekend.

Calls came in around 3:30 on Jan. 29 for the fire on W. Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney at an apartment complex. Engine 30 from Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, with a crew of five, made an aggressive attack on the second floor and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire within minutes.



Photos Courtesy of: Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company

Another crew arrived to help and set up a quick shelter for firefighters who were battling the blaze in -8 degree temperatures.

No injuries of the residents were reported. One firefighter was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries after slipping on a patch of ice while fighting the flames.

The State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate. While the cause is unknown at this time, the estimated damage is around $235,000.