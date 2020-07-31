Crew called to early morning building collapse in Windber

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber Fire Department was called to a partial building collapse Friday morning.

The collapse happened before 7 a.m. on the 1200 block of Graham Avenue. The fire department reports that the building has been vacant for more than two years.

The fire department says there are still valuable in the building, but for safety reasons, they aren’t able to go in at this time. A structural engineer has been called to assess damage and structure safety.

No injuries were reported and the building will have to be demolished in the future.