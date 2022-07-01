HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, the Creation Festival has returned, bringing one of the country’s largest Christian music festivals back to Huntingdon County.

Church groups came from all over the country to experience the four day event. Creation Festival is held at the Agape Campground in Shirleysburg. Over 10,000 people attended the festival in some capacity this year.

Fans could be found listening to their favorite Christian music groups at one of the festival’s many soundstages.

“Everyone that’s made it, even all of our neighbors that we gave tickets out to here in the area, are so thankful,” Festival Producer Benjamin Comer said. “They could not be more excited that we are able to come back.”

The festival also featured worship sessions, seminars, prayer and meditation trails. Food was available from various local vendors.

Comer said musical highlights included the Newsboys and Elevation Rhythm.

“This is one of the great opportunities for people to see a group of 169 committed volunteers,” Comer said. “They literally think about this year round and they work for four days to set this little mini city up here on this campground.”

The event will continue until July 2. Tickets and more information can be found here.