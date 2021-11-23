Multiple crashes close sections of I-80 in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Two different sections of I-80 are seeing major delays after multiple crashes Tuesday morning.

According to 511PA, the current closure runs the eastbound lanes between exits 90 and 97. There is also a lane restriction outside of Clearfield between Exits 120 and 101

State Police say multiple accidents led to the shutdown. The extent of any possible injuries is not clear yet, and details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

As you can see below from the PennDOT camera, it appears as though one of the crashes saw a tractor-trailer go through a guardrail and down an embankment.

