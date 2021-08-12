Child hit by car in Blair County, flown to Pittsburgh hospital

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was hit by a car on Route 22 in Duncansville and was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Officials at the scene said the child was between 10 to 12-years-old. The severity of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred in Duncansville between Eleventh Street and Sunbrook Manor Drive off of Third Avenue. All roads to the intersection are currently closed.

