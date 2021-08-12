Child hit by car in Blair County, flown to Pittsburgh hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was hit by a car on Route 22 in Duncansville and was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Officials at the scene said the child was between 10 to 12-years-old. The severity of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred in Duncansville between Eleventh Street and Sunbrook Manor Drive off of Third Avenue. All roads to the intersection are currently closed.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss