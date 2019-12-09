Crash off I-99 had part of 17th street closed in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police responded to a tractor-trailer vs car crash on the I-99 southbound ramp at 17th Street Sunday night.

The crash that happened in the early evening left one side of 17th street closed from the I-99 ramp, all the way down to Valley View Boulevard.

Officials report that the driver of the car was taken to UPMC Altoona with head injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer appeared to be ok at the time.

Police have not stated what may have caused the accident.