1  of  2
Closings & Delays
PA CareerLink of Blair County Saint Benedict School - Carrolltown

Crash off I-99 had part of 17th street closed in Altoona

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police responded to a tractor-trailer vs car crash on the I-99 southbound ramp at 17th Street Sunday night.

The crash that happened in the early evening left one side of 17th street closed from the I-99 ramp, all the way down to Valley View Boulevard.

Officials report that the driver of the car was taken to UPMC Altoona with head injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer appeared to be ok at the time.

Police have not stated what may have caused the accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss