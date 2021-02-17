Crash kills Bellwood man, child taken to hospital

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police continue to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a Bellwood man.

Bellwood Borough police said a 1995 Jeep Cherokee driven by 24-year-old Deven Rightenour struck a utility pole at the intersection of North Tuckahoe and North Fourth street a few minutes before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Rightenour was pronounced dead after he was taken to UPMC Altoona. A child passenger was also taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.