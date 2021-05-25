Crash involving vehicle entrapment sends four to hospital in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle crash Monday morning that involved entrapment.

Details are limited at this time but the reportedly occurred at 8:50 a.m. on Humbert Road and Beaver Run Ave in Croyle Township when a vehicle attempted to pass and collided with another. According to Cambria County dispatch, four people were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for unknown injuries.

St. Michael Fire Department, Beaverdale Fire Company, Dunlo Volunteer Fire Company, Forest Hills Area EMS and East Hills EMS responded to the scene.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more info becomes available.