Crash in Somerset County leaves one dead

OGLE TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a one-car crash in Ogle Township on Monday evening where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that 44-year-old Tonya Cowell was driving on Clear Shade Drive/SR56 around 8:30 p.m. when her PT Cruiser left the right side of the roadway and lost control before traveling sideways across the road and down a grass embankment.

The car then flipped onto its passenger side before striking a tree.

Cowell was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead.

The PT Cruiser suffered heavy damage and no airbags deployed during the crash.

PSP were assisted on scene by Winber Fire, Northern EMS and Zimmerman Towing.