CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A three-car accident in Richland Township shut down a section of Scalp Avenue Tuesday evening.

The accident was reported around 7:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Scalp Avenue. The road is shut down between Luray Ave and Burk Ave.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this point but there was a report of entrapment according to Cambria County dispatch.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene including Richland Fire Department, Johnstown Fire Department, Richland Police and East Hills EMS.