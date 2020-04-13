Crash in Huntingdon County leaves driver dead, passenger uninjured

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash in Huntingdown County left one man dead at the scene after succumbing to his injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say that Mark Welch, 52, of Huntingdon was driving a vehicle that had a trailer attached that contained a side-by-side UTV on Sawmill Road in Penn Township on April 11. The crash occured at roughly 10:40 p.m.

According to the report, Welch and a passenger were traveling northeast on Sawmill Road when the vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane. It traveled onto a sloping embankment and continued going northeast.

Troopers report that driver’s side wheels were down on the embankment while the passenger wheels stayed on the roadway. The trailer then began to jackknife and hit multiple trees. The vehicle came to an “uncontrolled rest” after hitting a tree, leaving Welch partially thrown from the driver’s side window.

Troopers say the passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, had no injuries. Welch had serious injuries when they arrived at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police report that Welch had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Huntingdon County Coroner.