Crash in Clearfield County left driver dead at the scene

UNION TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of DuBois report that a single-car crash in Union Township left one person dead at the scene on August 5, 2020.

Troopers report that 60-year-old Susan Guzzo was driving on Anderson Creek Road just after 1 p.m. when her Subaru Crosstrek left the roadway for unknown reasons. The investigation showed that she had hit a tree and the car continued moving until it hit a second tree and came to a final rest.

Clearfield County Executive Deputy Coroner, Kevin Snyder, pronounced Guzzo deceased when he arrived.

Troopers report that she did have her seatbelt on at the time of the crash.

