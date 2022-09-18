ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash on Pleasant Valley Boulevard has left the road closed in both directions Sunday evening.

According to 511PA, the crash happened not far from the I-99 Pinecroft entrance/exit near Comfort Suites.

The road is currently closed from the Pinecroft exit to Forge Road.

While details on the crash are limited, you’re asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.