Crash in Bedford Co. leads to arrest, illegal firearm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Armand Isaiah Reavis, 21 of Philadelphia, faces felony gun and theft-related charges after a car crash in Bedford County.

According to a criminal complaint, Reavis was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed Monday afternoon on Quaker Valley Road in East Saint Clair Township. While checking Reavis for injuries in an ambulance on the way to UPMC Altoona, an EMS responder discovered a .45 caliber pistol tucked in his waistband.

According to charges filed by state police, Reavis allegedly claimed the loaded handgun was his and is now charged with felony illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license and receiving stolen property along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

