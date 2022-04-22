JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 322 has been temporarily closed after police say a car crashed into a utility pole, pulling wires across the roadway before fleeing the scene Friday morning.

The crash was reportedly caused by someone who left the roadway around 2 a.m. and hit a mailbox before then striking multiple utility poles and then fleeing the scene. Police were unable to locate a car or driver in the area.

The utility wires are blocking both lanes of 322 in the borough. State police have set up a detour between 11th and 14th streets.

Utility workers have been called to the scene to repair the fallen lines. There’s no word on when the stretch of 322 will be open again.

Anyone with any information on the hit and run is asked to call PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.