Crash closes Shiloh Road in Centre County

COLLEGE TOWNSHIP, PA (WTAJ) — Shiloh Road in College Township is closed after a pick-up truck crashed into the back of a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon.

Officials report that both drivers were wearing seatbelts however the driver of the pick-up had to be flown to UPMC Altoona. The driver of the truck reportedly had minor injuries.

Shiloh Road remains closed between Dreibelbis road and Premiere Drive while they continue to clean up the scene from the wreck.

