JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash has closed part of Route 119 south of Punxsutawney near the Clearfield County line, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says EMS and State Police were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Jefferson County 911 says traffic will be tied up for at least a few hours.

Drivers in the area are urged to find another route.