JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash Tuesday evening that closed a roadway in Johnstown.

The crash occurred at the 500 block of Harshberger Road at 9:31 p.m. where a person was hit by a vehicle, according to Cambria County 911. All lanes are reportedly closed between Goucher Street and Elim Street.

The Upper Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Department says the road will be closed for an unknown amount of time and asks residents to avoid the area.

Crash reported on Harshberger Road in Johnstown on 6-28-22.

Further details surrounding the crash remain unknown at this time.

